Insider Selling: Op Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) Director Sells $61,200.00 in Stock

Op Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) Director Myung Park sold 10,000 shares of Op Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.12, for a total transaction of $61,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 159,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $976,721.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Myung Park also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 10th, Myung Park sold 20,000 shares of Op Bancorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.47, for a total transaction of $129,400.00.

OTCMKTS:OPBK opened at $6.05 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.26. Op Bancorp has a twelve month low of $5.54 and a twelve month high of $10.72.

Op Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $12.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.40 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 6th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 5th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Op Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Op Bancorp by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 851,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,352,000 after buying an additional 85,629 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Op Bancorp by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 757,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,653,000 after buying an additional 14,507 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Op Bancorp by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 498,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,438,000 after buying an additional 4,824 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Op Bancorp by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after buying an additional 4,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Op Bancorp by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 183,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 24,582 shares during the last quarter.

Op Bancorp Company Profile

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It offers demand, checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificate of deposits. The company also provides commercial real estate, small business administration, commercial and industrial business, single-family residential, term, and consumer loans; trade financing products; letters of credit, and SWIFT and export advice; and home mortgage loans.

