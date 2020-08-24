Insider Selling: NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) Director V Daniel Robinson II sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.54, for a total transaction of $152,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $414,794.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

V Daniel Robinson II also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 14th, V Daniel Robinson II sold 10,000 shares of NBT Bancorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total transaction of $321,000.00.

On Monday, August 10th, V Daniel Robinson II sold 10,000 shares of NBT Bancorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total transaction of $320,200.00.

On Wednesday, July 29th, V Daniel Robinson II sold 10,000 shares of NBT Bancorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total transaction of $308,000.00.

NASDAQ NBTB opened at $30.36 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.05 and its 200-day moving average is $32.19. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.32 and a 12-month high of $41.50.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $115.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.55 million. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 19.05% and a return on equity of 8.62%. Equities analysts expect that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. NBT Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 39.42%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,436,808 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,538,000 after buying an additional 91,757 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 650,065 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,055,000 after buying an additional 46,186 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 588,093 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,049,000 after buying an additional 4,713 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 288,447 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,343,000 after buying an additional 15,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY lifted its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 228,269 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,394,000 after buying an additional 67,474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NBTB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NBT Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of NBT Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Stephens began coverage on shares of NBT Bancorp in a report on Monday, June 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered NBT Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on NBT Bancorp from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

About NBT Bancorp

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, direct loans, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans, as well as development loans.

