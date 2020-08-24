Insider Selling: Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA) CEO Sells 27,824 Shares of Stock

Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA) CEO Stephane Bancel sold 27,824 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.46, for a total transaction of $1,877,007.04.

Stephane Bancel also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Moderna alerts:

On Thursday, August 13th, Stephane Bancel sold 19,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.22, for a total transaction of $1,372,180.00.

On Monday, August 10th, Stephane Bancel sold 19,143 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.23, for a total transaction of $1,420,984.89.

On Wednesday, August 5th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.49, for a total transaction of $697,410.00.

On Monday, August 3rd, Stephane Bancel sold 19,143 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total transaction of $1,438,596.45.

On Wednesday, July 29th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $738,000.00.

On Friday, July 24th, Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.56, for a total transaction of $790,451.76.

On Wednesday, July 22nd, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.61, for a total transaction of $716,490.00.

On Monday, July 20th, Stephane Bancel sold 6,326 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.53, for a total transaction of $528,410.78.

On Thursday, July 16th, Stephane Bancel sold 19,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.92, for a total transaction of $1,594,480.00.

On Thursday, July 9th, Stephane Bancel sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.04, for a total transaction of $620,400.00.

Moderna stock opened at $66.45 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $26.22 billion, a PE ratio of -47.46 and a beta of 0.69. Moderna Inc has a one year low of $13.53 and a one year high of $95.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.35 and a 200 day moving average of $49.98.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $66.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.24 million. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 27.85% and a negative net margin of 461.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 407.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Moderna Inc will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MRNA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Moderna from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. BidaskClub cut shares of Moderna from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Moderna from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Moderna from $37.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.39.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Moderna by 48.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 89,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,763,000 after acquiring an additional 29,227 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in Moderna by 7,640.7% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 77,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 76,407 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Moderna by 3,109.8% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 122,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,896,000 after acquiring an additional 119,138 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Moderna in the second quarter worth about $311,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Moderna by 94.7% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 7,575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.09% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.