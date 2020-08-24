Insider Selling: Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS) CFO Sells $141,150.00 in Stock

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS) CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total value of $141,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Deanna H. Lund also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 21st, Deanna H. Lund sold 7,500 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total value of $121,125.00.

On Monday, June 22nd, Deanna H. Lund sold 7,500 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total value of $121,275.00.

Shares of KTOS stock opened at $18.94 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.50. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $21.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.68 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 3.33% and a net margin of 0.65%. The firm had revenue of $170.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 5.1% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,933 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 260.0% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 122,891 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 17.1% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,586 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 18.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,349 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. 85.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KTOS has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine lowered Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.13.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, satellite communications, training systems, modular systems, and defense and rocket support services.

