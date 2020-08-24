Insider Selling: K92 Mining Inc (CVE:KNT) Director Sells 500,000 Shares of Stock

K92 Mining Inc (CVE:KNT) Director John Lewins sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.90, for a total transaction of C$3,450,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 184,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,273,289.85.

Shares of KNT stock traded up C$0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$6.83. 188,382 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,212,904. The company has a market capitalization of $955.65 million and a PE ratio of 45.61. K92 Mining Inc has a 12-month low of C$1.55 and a 12-month high of C$7.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KNT shares. Pi Financial set a C$8.25 price objective on shares of K92 Mining and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of K92 Mining from C$6.75 to C$8.75 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Haywood Securities raised their target price on shares of K92 Mining from C$5.40 to C$6.15 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of K92 Mining from C$6.50 to C$7.75 in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$7.00 target price on shares of K92 Mining and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.20.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver concentrates. Its principal property is the Kainantu gold mine that includes the Irumafimpa and Kora deposits covering an area of approximately 410 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province.

