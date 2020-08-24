Insider Selling: IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Director Sells 3,722 Shares of Stock

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Director Daniel M. Junius sold 3,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.61, for a total value of $1,424,074.42. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,513,365.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $383.46 on Monday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $168.65 and a twelve month high of $407.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.49, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $363.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $297.36.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.55. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 241.52% and a net margin of 18.59%. The firm had revenue of $637.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on IDXX shares. Bank of America raised their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $300.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $280.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $415.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. BidaskClub cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. IDEXX Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $344.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 6.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,868,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,968,000 after acquiring an additional 443,250 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,801,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,805,000 after acquiring an additional 29,361 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,577,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,790,000 after purchasing an additional 26,141 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,563,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,683,000 after purchasing an additional 17,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 740.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,264,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,849 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

