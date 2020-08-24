Insider Selling: Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF) Insider Sells $122,952.00 in Stock

Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF) insider Christopher Tutton sold 1,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $122,952.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,734 shares in the company, valued at $2,805,006. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXF opened at $106.13 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 42.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.47. Fox Factory Holding Corp has a fifty-two week low of $34.58 and a fifty-two week high of $113.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.22. Fox Factory had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 20.91%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fox Factory Holding Corp will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FOXF shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $84.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.20.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Fox Factory by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 38,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,194,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Fox Factory by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 680,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,598,000 after buying an additional 112,244 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Fox Factory by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 10,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 2,123 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Fox Factory by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,135,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,706,000 after buying an additional 61,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Fox Factory by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 32,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter.

Fox Factory Company Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes and road bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, and motorcycles.

