Insider Selling: Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) CFO Sells $660,968.48 in Stock

Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) CFO Adriel G. Lares sold 8,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.12, for a total value of $660,968.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,711,098.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Fastly stock opened at $85.05 on Monday. Fastly Inc has a 12 month low of $10.63 and a 12 month high of $117.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.86. The company has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -154.64 and a beta of 1.11.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $74.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.65 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Fastly Inc will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

FSLY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BofA Securities lowered Fastly from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Fastly from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup lowered Fastly from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Fastly from $30.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.45.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Fastly by 0.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 102,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fastly by 0.8% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 35,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC lifted its stake in Fastly by 17.6% in the second quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Fastly by 6,880.0% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastly during the second quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.85% of the company’s stock.

