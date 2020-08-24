Insider Selling: Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CAO Sells 1,133 Shares of Stock

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.39, for a total transaction of $296,154.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,093,132.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $267.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a current ratio of 6.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $760.66 billion, a PE ratio of 32.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.20. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.10 and a 52-week high of $278.89.

Get Facebook alerts:

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $18.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 31.29%. Equities analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. BidaskClub cut Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Facebook from $271.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Facebook from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Facebook from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.21.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the first quarter valued at about $312,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Facebook by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,739,552 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $290,157,000 after purchasing an additional 74,623 shares during the period. Cohen Lawrence B grew its holdings in Facebook by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 11,632 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. raised its position in shares of Facebook by 9.3% during the first quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. now owns 3,420 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moreno Evelyn V boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 3.4% during the first quarter. Moreno Evelyn V now owns 28,549 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,762,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Recommended Story: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.