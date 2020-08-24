Insider Selling: Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTK) CFO Sells $625,000.00 in Stock

Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTK) CFO Ching Jaw sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $625,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

CYTK stock opened at $24.24 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.29. Cytokinetics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.72 and a fifty-two week high of $29.20. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.27 and a beta of 1.37.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $3.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 million. Equities analysts predict that Cytokinetics, Inc. will post -2.3 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CYTK. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Cytokinetics from $38.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Mizuho initiated coverage on Cytokinetics in a research note on Saturday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cytokinetics from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Cytokinetics from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Cytokinetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Cytokinetics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Cytokinetics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Cytokinetics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Cytokinetics by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,690 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Cytokinetics by 468.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 5,730 shares in the last quarter. 93.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

