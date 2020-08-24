Insider Selling: Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) CFO Sells $605,130.00 in Stock

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,754 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total value of $605,130.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,549,135. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

COST stock opened at $344.61 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $328.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $310.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.15 billion, a PE ratio of 40.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.69. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $271.28 and a 12 month high of $345.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $36.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.66 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 22.60%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.19%.

COST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Costco Wholesale from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $338.88.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COST. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 3,546 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.8% during the first quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 16,049 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,576,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.7% in the first quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth approximately $233,000. 68.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

