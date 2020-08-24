Insider Selling: Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) CFO Sells $605,130.00 in Stock

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,754 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total value of $605,130.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,549,135. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
COST stock opened at $344.61 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $328.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $310.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.15 billion, a PE ratio of 40.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.69. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $271.28 and a 12 month high of $345.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.63.
Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $36.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.66 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 22.60%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.
COST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Costco Wholesale from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $338.88.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COST. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 3,546 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.8% during the first quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 16,049 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,576,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.7% in the first quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth approximately $233,000. 68.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Costco Wholesale
Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.
