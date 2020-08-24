Insider Selling: Construction Partners Inc (NASDAQ:ROAD) CEO Sells $1,262,684.50 in Stock

Construction Partners Inc (NASDAQ:ROAD) CEO Charles E. Owens sold 65,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total value of $1,262,684.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Construction Partners stock opened at $18.68 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $967.29 million, a PE ratio of 24.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Construction Partners Inc has a 12 month low of $11.96 and a 12 month high of $22.15.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $217.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.95 million. Construction Partners had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 4.92%. Construction Partners’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Construction Partners Inc will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROAD. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 104.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 10,881 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 336,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,683,000 after acquiring an additional 36,561 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 79,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 21,221 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Construction Partners during the first quarter worth $179,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 108.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 13,279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.70% of the company’s stock.

ROAD has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Construction Partners from $18.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Imperial Capital reduced their price objective on Construction Partners from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Construction Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Construction Partners from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Construction Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.42.

Construction Partners, Inc, an infrastructure and road construction company, provides construction products and services to public and private sectors. It offers construction of highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential sites. The company provides a range of sitework construction services, including site development, paving, and utility and drainage systems construction, as well as supplies hot mix asphalt required for the projects.

