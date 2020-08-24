Insider Selling: Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) COO Sells $1,251,619.88 in Stock

Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) COO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 20,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total transaction of $1,251,619.88.

Shares of NYSE CLH opened at $60.88 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.64 and a beta of 1.50. Clean Harbors Inc has a 52 week low of $29.45 and a 52 week high of $88.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.51. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 3.04%. The firm had revenue of $710.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Clean Harbors’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Clean Harbors Inc will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Clean Harbors by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 86,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,192,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in Clean Harbors by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 36,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 11,565 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Clean Harbors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $732,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Clean Harbors by 118.6% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 56,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,394,000 after purchasing an additional 30,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC boosted its position in Clean Harbors by 155.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 41,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,517,000 after purchasing an additional 25,541 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CLH shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clean Harbors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste that include resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack, a service to collect, identify, categorize, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous wastes.

