Insider Selling: Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) COO Sells $1,251,619.88 in Stock

Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) COO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 20,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total transaction of $1,251,619.88.
Shares of NYSE CLH opened at $60.88 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.64 and a beta of 1.50. Clean Harbors Inc has a 52 week low of $29.45 and a 52 week high of $88.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.
Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.51. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 3.04%. The firm had revenue of $710.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Clean Harbors’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Clean Harbors Inc will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CLH shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clean Harbors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.00.
About Clean Harbors
Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste that include resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack, a service to collect, identify, categorize, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous wastes.
