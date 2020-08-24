Insider Selling: CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) COO Sells $100,206.68 in Stock

CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) COO Michael Boukaya sold 2,338 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $100,206.68. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $727,548.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:CEVA opened at $42.11 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $933.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.46 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 7.28 and a quick ratio of 7.28. CEVA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.45 and a fifty-two week high of $46.50.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $23.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.78 million. CEVA had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 2.20%. CEVA’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CEVA, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CEVA shares. Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of CEVA in a report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of CEVA from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CEVA in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.83.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CEVA. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CEVA by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 306,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,273,000 after acquiring an additional 9,727 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of CEVA by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 103,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after acquiring an additional 15,412 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of CEVA by 238.7% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 14,800 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in CEVA by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 18,664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 3,621 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in CEVA by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

CEVA, Inc licenses signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) serving the mobile, consumer, automotive, industrial, and Internet-of-Things (IoT) markets worldwide. The company licenses a family of signal processing intellectual properties (IPs), including platforms for 5G baseband processing in handsets and base station RAN; integrated cellular IoT solutions; digital signal processor (DSP) platforms incorporating voice input algorithms and software for voice enabled devices; and DSP platforms for advanced imaging and computer vision in various camera-enabled devices, as well as a family of self-contained artificial intelligent (AI) processors that address a range of edge applications.

