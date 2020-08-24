Insider Selling: Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (NYSE:WMS) Insider Sells $415,590.00 in Stock

Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (NYSE:WMS) insider Tim A. Makowski sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.37, for a total value of $415,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $716,833.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE WMS opened at $57.14 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.41. Advanced Drainage Systems Inc has a 52 week low of $22.13 and a 52 week high of $61.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $508.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.59 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 19.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($4.06) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems Inc will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is currently -11.21%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 6.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,527,619 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $223,665,000 after purchasing an additional 269,088 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,806,082 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $112,051,000 after buying an additional 38,760 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,536,141 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,223,000 after buying an additional 113,469 shares in the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC grew its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 1,078,170 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,262,000 after acquiring an additional 16,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 6,065.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,031,001 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.03% of the company’s stock.

WMS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $40.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.33.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in the United States and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

Further Reading: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.