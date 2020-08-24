Insider Selling: 1life Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:ONEM) CTO Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

1life Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:ONEM) CTO Kimber D. Lockhart sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total value of $442,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 50,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,242.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of 1life Healthcare stock opened at $29.39 on Monday. 1life Healthcare Inc has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $44.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 7.50 and a quick ratio of 7.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion and a PE ratio of -10.35.

1life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.08. As a group, research analysts anticipate that 1life Healthcare Inc will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on 1life Healthcare from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of 1life Healthcare from $21.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of 1life Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of 1life Healthcare from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of 1life Healthcare in a research note on Friday, June 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. 1life Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.45.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ONEM. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of 1life Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in 1life Healthcare during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of 1life Healthcare in the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of 1life Healthcare in the second quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of 1life Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. 50.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About 1life Healthcare

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform. The company develops a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. It also provides medical services in-office and virtually. As of September 30, 2019, the company had approximately 397,000 members in 9 markets in the United States; 6,000 enterprise clients; and health network partnerships.

