Insider Buying: U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) Director Buys $74,623.50 in Stock

U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) Director Jim Barnes purchased 5,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.49 per share, for a total transaction of $74,623.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 36,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,725.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Jim Barnes also recently made the following trade(s):

Get U.S. Auto Parts Network alerts:

On Thursday, May 28th, Jim Barnes purchased 1,750 shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.80 per share, for a total transaction of $10,150.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRTS opened at $14.78 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $699.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.97, a PEG ratio of 82.11 and a beta of 2.75. U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.04 and a 1-year high of $16.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.17.

U.S. Auto Parts Network (NASDAQ:PRTS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $118.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.92 million. U.S. Auto Parts Network had a negative net margin of 7.65% and a negative return on equity of 123.97%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PRTS shares. Small Cap Consu reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network in a report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in U.S. Auto Parts Network during the second quarter worth approximately $77,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in U.S. Auto Parts Network during the second quarter worth approximately $87,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Auto Parts Network during the second quarter worth approximately $100,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Auto Parts Network by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,236 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 11,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in U.S. Auto Parts Network during the second quarter worth approximately $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Auto Parts Network Company Profile

U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories primarily in the United States and the Philippines. It offers collision parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine parts comprising engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce Websites and online marketplaces.

Featured Article: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Auto Parts Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Auto Parts Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.