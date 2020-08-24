Insider Buying: Safehold Inc (NYSE:SAFE) Major Shareholder Purchases $249,972.96 in Stock

Safehold Inc (NYSE:SAFE) major shareholder Istar Inc. bought 4,948 shares of Safehold stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.52 per share, for a total transaction of $249,972.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,555,535 shares in the company, valued at $1,695,225,628.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Istar Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 21st, Istar Inc. bought 4,896 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $51.05 per share, for a total transaction of $249,940.80.

On Monday, August 17th, Istar Inc. bought 4,649 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $53.77 per share, for a total transaction of $249,976.73.

On Friday, August 14th, Istar Inc. bought 4,662 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $53.62 per share, for a total transaction of $249,976.44.

On Wednesday, August 12th, Istar Inc. bought 4,710 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $53.08 per share, for a total transaction of $250,006.80.

On Monday, August 10th, Istar Inc. purchased 9,720 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $51.44 per share, for a total transaction of $499,996.80.

SAFE opened at $51.45 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.45 and a beta of -0.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.89. Safehold Inc has a 52-week low of $26.61 and a 52-week high of $67.18.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $37.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.64 million. Safehold had a net margin of 35.95% and a return on equity of 4.48%. Research analysts forecast that Safehold Inc will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Safehold by 1,040.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Safehold by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Safehold by 323.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Safehold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Safehold by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SAFE. Mizuho upgraded shares of Safehold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Safehold from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Safehold in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Safehold in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.17.

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

