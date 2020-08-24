Insider Buying: Reliant Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:RBNC) Insider Purchases $112,347.00 in Stock

Reliant Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:RBNC) insider William M. Fitzgerald II purchased 7,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.39 per share, with a total value of $112,347.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,347. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of RBNC stock opened at $15.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $251.86 million, a P/E ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Reliant Bancorp Inc has a 1-year low of $9.45 and a 1-year high of $24.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.17.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $34.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.83 million. Reliant Bancorp had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 9.21%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Reliant Bancorp Inc will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. Reliant Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.97%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 602,145 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,785,000 after buying an additional 27,043 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 512,561 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,350,000 after buying an additional 189,197 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP boosted its holdings in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 239.5% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP now owns 388,512 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,329,000 after buying an additional 274,087 shares during the period. Stilwell Value LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reliant Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,640,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 196,238 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after buying an additional 21,006 shares during the period. 19.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RBNC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Reliant Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Reliant Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Reliant Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Reliant Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Reliant Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Reliant Bancorp Company Profile

Reliant Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Reliant Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the Middle Tennessee region and the Nashville-Davidson-Murfreesboro-Franklin Metropolitan Statistical Area. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest-bearing and interest bearing demand deposits.

