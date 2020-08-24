Insider Buying: Reliant Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:RBNC) Insider Purchases $112,347.00 in Stock

Reliant Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:RBNC) insider William M. Fitzgerald II purchased 7,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.39 per share, with a total value of $112,347.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,347. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of RBNC stock opened at $15.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $251.86 million, a P/E ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Reliant Bancorp Inc has a 1-year low of $9.45 and a 1-year high of $24.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.17.
Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $34.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.83 million. Reliant Bancorp had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 9.21%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Reliant Bancorp Inc will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 602,145 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,785,000 after buying an additional 27,043 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 512,561 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,350,000 after buying an additional 189,197 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP boosted its holdings in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 239.5% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP now owns 388,512 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,329,000 after buying an additional 274,087 shares during the period. Stilwell Value LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reliant Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,640,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 196,238 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after buying an additional 21,006 shares during the period. 19.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
RBNC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Reliant Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Reliant Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Reliant Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Reliant Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Reliant Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.
Reliant Bancorp Company Profile
Reliant Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Reliant Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the Middle Tennessee region and the Nashville-Davidson-Murfreesboro-Franklin Metropolitan Statistical Area. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest-bearing and interest bearing demand deposits.
