Insider Buying: Party City Holdco Inc (NYSE:PRTY) Director Buys $500,000.00 in Stock

Party City Holdco Inc (NYSE:PRTY) Director Norman S. Matthews bought 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 711,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,422,588. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
PRTY opened at $2.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $189.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 2.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.64 and a 200-day moving average of $1.36. Party City Holdco Inc has a 52-week low of $0.26 and a 52-week high of $7.37.
Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.13). Party City Holdco had a negative return on equity of 23.15% and a negative net margin of 62.97%. On average, research analysts predict that Party City Holdco Inc will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.
PRTY has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Party City Holdco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Party City Holdco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Party City Holdco from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Party City Holdco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.38.
Party City Holdco Company Profile
Party City Holdco Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party supplies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.
