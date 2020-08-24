INMAX 1-Day Volume Tops $3,083.00 (INX)

INMAX (CURRENCY:INX) traded 26.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 24th. One INMAX token can now be purchased for $0.0337 or 0.00000286 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and CoinExchange. INMAX has a market cap of $52,793.54 and $3,083.00 worth of INMAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, INMAX has traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002447 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008513 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.12 or 0.00128649 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $197.39 or 0.01679709 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.53 or 0.00191701 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000882 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.38 or 0.00156445 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000156 BTC.

INMAX Profile

INMAX launched on September 28th, 2018. INMAX’s total supply is 6,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,568,188 tokens. INMAX’s official Twitter account is @innovaminex . INMAX’s official message board is medium.com/@inmax_exchange . The official website for INMAX is inmax.live

Buying and Selling INMAX

INMAX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as INMAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade INMAX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy INMAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

