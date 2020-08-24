Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ingredion Incorporated is an ingredients solutions provider specializing in nature-based sweeteners, starches and nutrition ingredients. The Company serves diverse sectors in food, beverage, brewing, pharmaceuticals and other industries. Its sweetener products include dextrose, glucose, polyols, HFCS and Maltodextrin. The Company’s nutrition solutions include prebiotic fibers, resistant starch, soluble fibers and Inulin fibers. Its starch-based products include both industrial and food-grade starches. Ingredion Incorporated, formerly known as Corn Products International, Inc., is headquartered in Chicago. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on INGR. ValuEngine raised Ingredion from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Ingredion in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Ingredion from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Ingredion from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $93.83.

NYSE:INGR opened at $77.78 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.79. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.75. Ingredion has a 52-week low of $59.11 and a 52-week high of $99.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 5.92%. Ingredion’s revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ingredion will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INGR. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Ingredion by 4,767.2% during the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,671,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,229,000 after acquiring an additional 7,513,853 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Ingredion during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,709,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in Ingredion by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,048,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,675,000 after acquiring an additional 629,284 shares during the period. St. James Investment Company LLC boosted its position in Ingredion by 7,802.4% during the 1st quarter. St. James Investment Company LLC now owns 307,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,209,000 after acquiring an additional 303,512 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Ingredion by 732.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 276,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,905,000 after acquiring an additional 243,631 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. The company operates through four segments: North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe, and Middle East and Africa. It offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, and biomaterials.

