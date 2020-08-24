Independence Holding (NYSE:IHC) Short Interest Update

Independence Holding (NYSE:IHC) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 77,300 shares, a drop of 13.5% from the July 15th total of 89,400 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.7 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IHC. TCW Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Independence by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 339,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,378,000 after buying an additional 92,690 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independence during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,892,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Independence by 201.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 9,655 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Independence by 88.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 20,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 9,652 shares during the period. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independence during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. 20.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Independence from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th.

NYSE:IHC traded up $0.06 on Monday, reaching $35.43. 5,066 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,087. The firm has a market capitalization of $522.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.53 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.76 and its 200-day moving average is $31.39. Independence has a 1-year low of $22.00 and a 1-year high of $43.60.

Independence (NYSE:IHC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $107.31 million during the quarter. Independence had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 3.11%.

About Independence

Independence Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in life and health insurance business. The company's dental portfolio includes indemnity and PPO plans for employer groups of two or more lives, and for individuals within affinity groups; vision plans that offer a flat reimbursement amount for exams and materials; and short-term medical products for people with temporary needs for health coverage.

