IMI plc (OTCMKTS:IMIAF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

IMI plc (OTCMKTS:IMIAF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IMIAF. Bank of America upgraded IMI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of IMI in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of IMI in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of IMI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of IMI in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th.

Shares of IMIAF stock opened at $13.54 on Friday. IMI has a twelve month low of $8.12 and a twelve month high of $15.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.60.

IMI plc designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Critical Engineering, IMI Precision Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Critical Engineering division offers flow control solutions. It provides valve and actuator systems to LNG compression facilities; integrated flow control systems for fluid catalytic cracking application; valves into ethylene, polypropylene, and delayed coking production processes; actuation systems to operate industrial valves; and turbine by-pass valves for power plants.

