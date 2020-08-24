Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,452 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,337 shares during the quarter. Illumina comprises 0.8% of Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Illumina worth $30,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illumina during the second quarter worth $704,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illumina during the second quarter worth $232,000. South State CORP. boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 3.7% during the second quarter. South State CORP. now owns 12,714 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $4,709,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 0.3% during the second quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 14,391 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $5,330,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Illumina during the second quarter worth $3,033,000. 89.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ILMN traded down $8.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $345.00. 10,093 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 947,457. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $373.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $323.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.37. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $196.78 and a twelve month high of $404.20. The company has a market capitalization of $51.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.56, a PEG ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.99.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $633.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.07 million. Illumina had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 20.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,682,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sam Samad sold 1,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $488,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,396,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,724 shares of company stock worth $10,907,202 in the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on ILMN. Cowen raised their price target on Illumina from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Evercore ISI lowered Illumina from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, August 7th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Illumina from $370.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 7th. Guggenheim lowered Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Illumina from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $341.29.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

