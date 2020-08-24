Ignis (IGNIS) Reaches Market Cap of $20.54 Million

Ignis (CURRENCY:IGNIS) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. Over the last seven days, Ignis has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Ignis token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0270 or 0.00000230 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Coinbit, STEX and Vebitcoin. Ignis has a market cap of $20.54 million and $980,594.00 worth of Ignis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ignis alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002447 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008513 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.12 or 0.00128649 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $197.39 or 0.01679709 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.53 or 0.00191701 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000882 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.38 or 0.00156445 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000156 BTC.

About Ignis

Ignis launched on August 5th, 2017. Ignis’ total supply is 999,449,694 tokens and its circulating supply is 761,143,950 tokens. Ignis’ official Twitter account is @Jelurida . The official website for Ignis is www.ardorplatform.org/ignis%E2%80%94first-childchain . The Reddit community for Ignis is /r/Ignis

Buying and Selling Ignis

Ignis can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Bittrex, Vebitcoin, Coinbit, Indodax, HitBTC and Upbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ignis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ignis using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ignis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ignis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.