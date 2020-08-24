Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Takes Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BR. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 198.7% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 212.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 52.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 546.0% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 323 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. 85.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Julie R. Taylor sold 3,203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $416,390.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,853,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Julie R. Taylor sold 10,733 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.06, for a total value of $1,331,535.98. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,537,895.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,942 shares of company stock valued at $15,336,293 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

BR stock traded up $0.50 on Monday, hitting $137.37. 2,710 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 553,515. The stock has a market cap of $15.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.48 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $132.44 and a 200-day moving average of $117.47. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.90 and a 1-year high of $144.50.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 48.87% and a net margin of 10.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.575 dividend. This is a boost from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.94%.

Several research analysts recently commented on BR shares. BTIG Research cut Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. DA Davidson downgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.67.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

