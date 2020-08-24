Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Sells 54 Shares of Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. reduced its position in Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BURL. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $126,083,000. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new position in Burlington Stores in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $104,426,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Burlington Stores by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,173,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,094,000 after purchasing an additional 528,772 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the 1st quarter worth $72,281,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 945.0% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 431,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,304,000 after purchasing an additional 389,800 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE BURL traded down $2.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $190.51. The stock had a trading volume of 13,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 916,542. Burlington Stores Inc has a 52-week low of $105.67 and a 52-week high of $250.89. The firm has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 279.35 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $187.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.75.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported ($4.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.23) by ($3.53). Burlington Stores had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 26.65%. The firm had revenue of $801.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $883.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores Inc will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BURL. TheStreet downgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Nomura Instinet boosted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $190.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Burlington Stores from $246.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded Burlington Stores from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Burlington Stores from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.54.

In other Burlington Stores news, EVP Joyce Manning Magrini sold 12,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.57, for a total transaction of $2,477,633.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,226 shares in the company, valued at $3,894,610.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Fred Hand sold 14,372 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.10, for a total value of $3,077,045.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,220,063.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,776 shares of company stock valued at $6,588,457. 1.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

