Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Sells 178 Shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF were worth $451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF by 106.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 92,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,111,000 after buying an additional 47,417 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,263,000 after acquiring an additional 37,830 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 31,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 4,540 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Fluent Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 129,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,797,000 after purchasing an additional 7,028 shares during the last quarter.

IOO traded up $0.44 on Monday, hitting $58.46. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,345. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.25. iShares Global 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $38.23 and a 12-month high of $58.04.

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

