Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Makes New Investment in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of General Electric by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 127,442,619 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,009,780,000 after purchasing an additional 7,346,879 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 74,973,028 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $512,066,000 after acquiring an additional 10,403,515 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 55,992,720 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $446,288,000 after buying an additional 1,313,273 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in General Electric by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 38,612,619 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $306,585,000 after acquiring an additional 367,555 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 4.8% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 35,325,918 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $280,488,000 after buying an additional 1,630,371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GE shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of General Electric from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Argus dropped their target price on shares of General Electric from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on General Electric from $6.51 to $6.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.02.

In related news, Director Edward P. Garden sold 3,264,481 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total value of $19,880,689.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 15,569,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total transaction of $95,594,630.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of General Electric stock traded up $0.21 on Monday, hitting $6.52. 1,406,302 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,343,088. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.23 billion, a PE ratio of -10.91 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.75. General Electric has a 1 year low of $5.48 and a 1 year high of $13.26.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $17.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.94% and a negative net margin of 5.10%. The company’s revenue was down 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that General Electric will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 29th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 26th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.15%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

