Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Invests $200,000 in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Republic Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 317.1% in the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Republic Services during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 56.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Republic Services stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $90.48. The company had a trading volume of 7,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 908,448. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $65.37 and a one year high of $100.91. The firm has a market cap of $28.60 billion, a PE ratio of 26.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.79.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.21. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This is an increase from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.50%.

Several research firms have commented on RSG. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Republic Services from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Republic Services from $102.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Republic Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.23.

In other news, President Ark Jon Vander sold 16,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total value of $1,474,162.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tomago Collins sold 4,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.58, for a total transaction of $403,005.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $805,928.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 102,900 shares of company stock valued at $9,363,843. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

