Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Has $442,000 Stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 228 shares during the quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PAYX. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in Paychex during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Paychex in the first quarter worth $35,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PAYX traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $74.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,618,469. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $26.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.92. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $47.87 and a one year high of $90.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.63 and its 200-day moving average is $72.62.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 7th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $915.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.68 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 40.76% and a net margin of 27.18%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.67%.

Several research analysts have commented on PAYX shares. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Paychex from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Paychex from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Paychex in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Paychex from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Paychex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.17.

In related news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 396,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.36, for a total value of $29,076,602.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,457,867.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 106,422 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.05, for a total value of $7,774,127.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 419,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,622,340.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 616,149 shares of company stock valued at $45,164,779 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

