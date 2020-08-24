Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Has $256,000 Position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. lowered its position in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 66.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,830 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 23,631 shares during the quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WU. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in The Western Union during the second quarter valued at $57,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in The Western Union by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,940 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The Western Union in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in The Western Union by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,952 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in The Western Union during the 1st quarter valued at $116,000.

Get The Western Union alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WU shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of The Western Union in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of The Western Union in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Cfra lowered their price target on shares of The Western Union from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The Western Union from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of The Western Union from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.78.

In related news, insider Jacqueline D. Molnar sold 2,928 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total value of $70,096.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,560,169.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WU traded up $0.43 on Monday, hitting $23.92. 45,866 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,936,655. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.66 and its 200-day moving average is $21.80. The Western Union Company has a 12 month low of $17.39 and a 12 month high of $28.44. The company has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.92.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. The Western Union had a negative return on equity of 1,029.12% and a net margin of 12.38%. The business’s revenue was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The Western Union’s payout ratio is 52.02%.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

Read More: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for The Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.