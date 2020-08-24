Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 3,366.7% during the 2nd quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,603,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,229,000 after buying an additional 1,557,575 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 711.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,404,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231,166 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $15,757,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 356.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 420,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,503,000 after purchasing an additional 328,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,597,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $603,112,000 after buying an additional 327,597 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

IBB traded down $1.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $131.00. 44,379 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,720,947. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 52-week low of $92.15 and a 52-week high of $146.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $137.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.86.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

About iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

