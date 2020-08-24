Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Decreases Stake in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. cut its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,890 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 327 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in FLIR Systems were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLIR. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in FLIR Systems by 1.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,668 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in FLIR Systems by 1.8% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 18,535 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in FLIR Systems by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,918 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank lifted its position in FLIR Systems by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 15,975 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of FLIR Systems by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,538 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FLIR. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on FLIR Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on FLIR Systems in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of FLIR Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Imperial Capital upgraded shares of FLIR Systems from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.11.

FLIR Systems stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $35.94. The stock had a trading volume of 20,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,612,196. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 1.55. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.85 and a 12 month high of $59.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $482.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.02 million. FLIR Systems had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 16.45%. FLIR Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. FLIR Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

