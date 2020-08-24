Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Boosts Stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,946 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 528.7% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,582,232 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $132,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,554 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 501.4% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 906,662 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $82,435,000 after purchasing an additional 755,903 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $53,881,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2,798.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 549,217 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $55,350,000 after buying an additional 530,271 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,053,032 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $88,118,000 after buying an additional 492,147 shares in the last quarter. 86.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KEYS traded up $1.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $97.50. The company had a trading volume of 23,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,662,329. Keysight Technologies Inc has a one year low of $77.93 and a one year high of $110.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.56. The firm has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.15, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.07.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.36. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 14.68%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $913.42 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Keysight Technologies news, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 79,374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.24, for a total transaction of $8,353,319.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 2,438 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $248,676.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,300,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 85,241 shares of company stock valued at $8,968,247. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on KEYS shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.90.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

