Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Acquires New Position in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,240,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,739,378,000 after purchasing an additional 51,825 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,060,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,217,763,000 after purchasing an additional 21,220 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,013,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $965,718,000 after acquiring an additional 96,864 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 158,981.7% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,938,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $705,677,000 after acquiring an additional 2,936,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 19.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,724,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $655,606,000 after buying an additional 448,004 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Vertical Research upgraded NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. UBS Group reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $296.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Argus increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $261.47.

In other news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 7,389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.13, for a total value of $1,744,764.57. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,048,748.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Treasurer Paul I. Cutler sold 8,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $2,500,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 86,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,749,115. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,082 shares of company stock valued at $9,968,924. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NEE stock traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $281.32. The company had a trading volume of 14,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,495,613. The company has a market cap of $138.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.50. NextEra Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $174.80 and a 12 month high of $289.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $272.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $251.39.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.11. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.91%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

