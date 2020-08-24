IDEX Reaches Market Capitalization of $56.80 Million (IDEX)

IDEX (CURRENCY:IDEX) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 24th. IDEX has a market capitalization of $56.80 million and $2.60 million worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IDEX token can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000915 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, IDEX has traded up 48.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002447 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008513 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.12 or 0.00128649 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $197.39 or 0.01679709 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.53 or 0.00191701 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000882 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.38 or 0.00156445 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000156 BTC.

IDEX Profile

IDEX was first traded on January 18th, 2018. IDEX's total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 528,525,211 tokens. The official message board for IDEX is medium.com/idex . The Reddit community for IDEX is /r/idex and the currency's Github account can be viewed here . IDEX's official website is idex.market .

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling IDEX

IDEX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IDEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IDEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

