IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Short Interest Update

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,160,000 shares, a decrease of 19.4% from the July 15th total of 1,440,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 470,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

In other news, Director William M. Cook sold 3,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.68, for a total value of $512,569.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,463 shares in the company, valued at $3,609,354.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 2,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $459,139.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,364,422.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 145,900 shares of company stock worth $24,264,200 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEX alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IEX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in IDEX by 0.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,506,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in IDEX by 123.8% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 3,218 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its position in IDEX by 0.9% in the first quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 34,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,704,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in IDEX in the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its position in IDEX by 25.3% in the first quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

IEX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on IDEX in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on IDEX from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on IDEX from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on IDEX from $172.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of IDEX in a report on Monday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.83.

Shares of IDEX stock opened at $178.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.57, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.06. IDEX has a 12 month low of $104.56 and a 12 month high of $179.58.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $561.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.69 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 15.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IDEX will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 16th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Recommended Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.