iCAD Inc (NASDAQ:ICAD) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that iCAD Inc (NASDAQ:ICAD) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.12) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for iCAD’s earnings. iCAD posted earnings of ($0.10) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that iCAD will report full-year earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.18) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for iCAD.

Get iCAD alerts:

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.57 million during the quarter. iCAD had a negative net margin of 69.88% and a negative return on equity of 75.69%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of iCAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of iCAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. iCAD has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

iCAD stock opened at $10.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.79. iCAD has a 52-week low of $5.50 and a 52-week high of $15.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.39. The firm has a market cap of $238.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.20 and a beta of 1.14.

In other news, President Stacey M. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $102,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 181,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,863,327. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Stacey M. Stevens sold 6,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $67,136.69. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 178,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,797,041.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,667 shares of company stock worth $264,937 over the last 90 days. 12.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iCAD by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 2,271 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iCAD during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $546,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in iCAD by 2,885.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 95,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 92,023 shares during the period. Creative Planning bought a new stake in iCAD during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in iCAD during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $572,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.24% of the company’s stock.

About iCAD

iCAD, Inc provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the early identification and treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company provides electronic brachytherapy (eBX) products, including Axxent eBx systems for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, endometrial cancer, cervical cancer, and skin cancer, as well as for treating other cancers or conditions where radiation therapy is indicated comprising intraoperative radiation therapy.

Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on iCAD (ICAD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for iCAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iCAD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.