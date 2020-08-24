i3 Verticals Inc (NASDAQ:IIIV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $37.27 Million

Brokerages predict that i3 Verticals Inc (NASDAQ:IIIV) will announce sales of $37.27 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for i3 Verticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $37.26 million to $37.29 million. i3 Verticals posted sales of $40.57 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that i3 Verticals will report full-year sales of $149.79 million for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $168.16 million, with estimates ranging from $165.19 million to $171.13 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for i3 Verticals.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.10. i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 0.32% and a positive return on equity of 12.90%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research upgraded shares of i3 Verticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of i3 Verticals from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of i3 Verticals from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of i3 Verticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of i3 Verticals from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. i3 Verticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.71.

Shares of NASDAQ IIIV traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.33. 103 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,681. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.36. The firm has a market cap of $783.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -570.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.27. i3 Verticals has a 1-year low of $13.01 and a 1-year high of $37.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in i3 Verticals by 406.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in i3 Verticals during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in i3 Verticals by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in i3 Verticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in i3 Verticals by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.57% of the company’s stock.

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. The company offers payment processing services, including merchant onboarding, risk and underwriting, authorization, settlement, chargeback processing, and other merchant support.

