HyperQuant (HQT) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $8,250.00

HyperQuant (CURRENCY:HQT) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 24th. HyperQuant has a total market capitalization of $40,952.28 and $8,250.00 worth of HyperQuant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HyperQuant token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit, Bilaxy, Kryptono and IDAX. Over the last week, HyperQuant has traded down 22.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get HyperQuant alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002448 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008513 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.12 or 0.00128568 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $198.14 or 0.01684758 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.54 or 0.00191655 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000883 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.43 or 0.00156696 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000156 BTC.

About HyperQuant

HyperQuant’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 94,094,250 tokens. HyperQuant’s official message board is medium.com/hyperquant . The Reddit community for HyperQuant is /r/HyperQuant and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HyperQuant’s official Twitter account is @HyperQuant_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . HyperQuant’s official website is hyperquant.net

Buying and Selling HyperQuant

HyperQuant can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, Kryptono, Bilaxy and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperQuant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperQuant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HyperQuant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HyperQuant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HyperQuant and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.