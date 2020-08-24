HyperCash One Day Trading Volume Tops $22.52 Million (HC)

HyperCash (CURRENCY:HC) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. HyperCash has a total market capitalization of $78.90 million and $22.52 million worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, HyperCash has traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One HyperCash coin can currently be purchased for about $1.76 or 0.00014991 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Allcoin, ZB.COM, Kucoin and Binance.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002448 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008513 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.12 or 0.00128568 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $198.14 or 0.01684758 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.54 or 0.00191655 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000883 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.43 or 0.00156696 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000156 BTC.

HyperCash’s total supply is 44,750,111 coins. HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial . HyperCash’s official website is h.cash . The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

HyperCash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, HitBTC, Allcoin, EXX, Bithumb, ZB.COM, Bit-Z, TOPBTC, Binance, Gate.io, Kucoin, OKEx, Coinnest and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HyperCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

