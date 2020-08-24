Hush Achieves Market Capitalization of $571,871.47 (HUSH)

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 24th. One Hush coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0588 or 0.00000500 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hush has a market capitalization of $571,871.47 and $251,051.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Hush has traded 9.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.72 or 0.00687057 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.83 or 0.00092145 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00080164 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001893 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001009 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001103 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded down 58.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Hush Coin Profile

HUSH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 9,729,218 coins. Hush’s official website is myhush.org . The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Hush is forum.myhush.org

Buying and Selling Hush

Hush can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hush should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hush using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

