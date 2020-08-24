Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) Shares Sold by Ifrah Financial Services Inc.

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. reduced its holdings in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,141 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 47 shares during the quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Humana during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Humana during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Humana by 426.7% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 79 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in Humana during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Humana by 1,187.5% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 103 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Humana alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Humana from $388.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Humana from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Humana from $405.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Stephens increased their price target on Humana from $433.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Humana from $421.00 to $397.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $425.50.

Shares of HUM stock traded down $6.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $412.50. The stock had a trading volume of 4,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,957. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $400.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $367.05. Humana Inc has a 52-week low of $208.25 and a 52-week high of $425.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $12.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.34 by $2.22. The business had revenue of $19.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.66 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 26.70% and a net margin of 4.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Humana Inc will post 18.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.99%.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Read More: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.