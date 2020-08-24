Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Howard Bancorp, Inc., headquartered in Ellicott City, Maryland, operates as a holding company for Howard Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services in Maryland. It offers various deposits products, such as community business, business relationship, business solutions, super, howard relationship, and howard maximum checking accounts; individual retirement accounts; business, junior, and personal savings accounts; anniversary, incentive, and business money market accounts; and certificates of deposits. The company’s loan portfolio comprises commercial construction, commercial real estate, home equity, and consumer installment loans; and commercial and unsecured lines of credit. Howard Bancorp also provides business and personal online banking and Web BillPay services, ATM cards, business credit cards, and cash management, lockbox processing, and wire transfers services. “

Get Howard Bancorp alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Howard Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Howard Bancorp from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBMD opened at $9.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.65. Howard Bancorp has a one year low of $8.44 and a one year high of $19.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.63 and a beta of 0.55.

Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported ($1.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($1.72). Howard Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 5.47% and a negative net margin of 14.38%. The company had revenue of $22.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.91 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Howard Bancorp will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert W. Jr. Smith acquired 5,000 shares of Howard Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.30 per share, with a total value of $51,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert L. Carpenter, Jr. purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.05 per share, for a total transaction of $27,625.00. Insiders have purchased 11,085 shares of company stock worth $115,533 in the last three months. Insiders own 18.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HBMD. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Howard Bancorp by 3,243.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Howard Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Howard Bancorp by 34.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Howard Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Howard Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $113,000. 54.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Howard Bancorp Company Profile

Howard Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Howard Bank that provides commercial banking, mortgage banking, and consumer finance products and services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and other consumers. The company offers various consumer and business deposit products, including demand, money market, savings, individual retirement, and commercial and retail checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Howard Bancorp (HBMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Howard Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howard Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.