Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HORIZON BNCP-IN is a bank holding company. Through subsidiaries, they are engaged as a full-service commercial bank offering a broad range of commercial and retail banking services, corporate and individual trust and agency services, commercial and personal property and casualty insurance services and other services incident to banking. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on HBNC. ValuEngine cut Horizon Bancorp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub raised Horizon Bancorp from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Horizon Bancorp from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.25.

HBNC opened at $10.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Horizon Bancorp has a twelve month low of $7.42 and a twelve month high of $19.48. The firm has a market cap of $474.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.35.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $54.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.50 million. Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 25.36% and a return on equity of 10.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Horizon Bancorp will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Horizon Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 82.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Horizon Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new stake in Horizon Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $287,000. Finally, Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. increased its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 334.7% during the 1st quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 5,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. 49.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Horizon Bancorp Company Profile

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers demand and time deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. The company also provides corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

