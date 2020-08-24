Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT) and Casper Sleep (NASDAQ:CSPR) Critical Contrast

Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT) and Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

Get Hooker Furniture alerts:

This table compares Hooker Furniture and Casper Sleep’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hooker Furniture -3.40% 5.35% 3.65% Casper Sleep N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Hooker Furniture and Casper Sleep’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hooker Furniture $610.82 million 0.43 $17.08 million N/A N/A Casper Sleep $439.26 million 0.85 -$93.04 million ($8.86) -1.05

Hooker Furniture has higher revenue and earnings than Casper Sleep.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.9% of Hooker Furniture shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.1% of Casper Sleep shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Hooker Furniture shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Hooker Furniture and Casper Sleep, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hooker Furniture 0 0 1 0 3.00 Casper Sleep 0 3 5 0 2.63

Hooker Furniture currently has a consensus target price of $24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 8.45%. Casper Sleep has a consensus target price of $11.44, suggesting a potential upside of 23.52%. Given Casper Sleep’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Casper Sleep is more favorable than Hooker Furniture.

Summary

Hooker Furniture beats Casper Sleep on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hooker Furniture

Hooker Furniture Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household, hospitality, and contract furniture in the United States. The company operates through Hooker Branded, Home Meridian, and All Other segments. The Hooker Branded segment offers a range of design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand name; and imported upholstered furniture. The Home Meridian segment provides home furnishings under the Accentrics Home brand; a range of bedroom, dining room, accent, display cabinet, home office, and youth furnishings under the Pulaski Furniture and Samuel Lawrence Furniture brands; and leather motion upholstery under the Prime Resources brand. It also designs and supplies hotel furnishings for four and five-star hotels under the Samuel Lawrence Hospitality brand name. The All Other segment offers motion and stationary leather furniture under the Bradington-Young brand; occasional chairs, settees, sofas, and sectional seating under the Sam Moore Furniture brand name; and upholstered furniture, such as private label sectionals, modulars, sofas, chairs, ottomans, benches, beds, and dining chairs for lifestyle specialty retailers under the Shenandoah Furniture brand. It also supplies upholstered seating and case goods under the H Contract brand name. The company sells home furnishings products through retailers comprising independent furniture stores, department stores, mass merchants, national chains, warehouse clubs, catalog merchants, interior designers, and e-commerce retailers. Hooker Furniture Corporation was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Martinsville, Virginia.

About Casper Sleep

Casper Sleep Inc. provides sleep products to consumers in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers a range of Casper mattresses, pillows, sheets and duvets, bedroom furniture and accessories, sleep technology, and related services through its e-commerce platform, 60 Casper retail stores, and 18 retail partners. The company was formerly known as Providence Mattress Company and changed its name to Casper Sleep Inc. in January 2014. Casper Sleep Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Hooker Furniture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hooker Furniture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.