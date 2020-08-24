Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) Earns Neutral Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

HCHDF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Peel Hunt lowered shares of Hochschild Mining to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold.

Get Hochschild Mining alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:HCHDF opened at $3.18 on Thursday. Hochschild Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.99 and a fifty-two week high of $4.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.33.

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, explores for, mines, processes, and sells silver and gold in the Americas. The company also offers doré and concentrates. It holds a 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru, as well as a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Hochschild Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hochschild Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.