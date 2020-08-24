HighPoint Resources Corp (NYSE:HPR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $76.46 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that HighPoint Resources Corp (NYSE:HPR) will announce sales of $76.46 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for HighPoint Resources’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $60.00 million and the highest is $86.00 million. HighPoint Resources posted sales of $121.28 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 37%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that HighPoint Resources will report full-year sales of $293.83 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $232.00 million to $328.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $248.61 million, with estimates ranging from $222.00 million to $273.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow HighPoint Resources.

HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. HighPoint Resources had a negative net margin of 306.03% and a negative return on equity of 2.76%.

Several research analysts recently commented on HPR shares. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of HighPoint Resources from $0.25 to $0.30 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HighPoint Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.14.

Shares of HPR stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.35. 62,489 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,622,718. HighPoint Resources has a 52-week low of $0.16 and a 52-week high of $1.98. The stock has a market cap of $73.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 4.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 364.70, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.42.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPR. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of HighPoint Resources by 6.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,386,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 197,553 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in HighPoint Resources by 13.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,115,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 249,286 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in HighPoint Resources during the second quarter valued at $515,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in HighPoint Resources by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,471,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 47,416 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in HighPoint Resources by 6.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,177,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 71,244 shares during the period. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HighPoint Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Denver Julesburg Basin in Colorado's eastern plains and parts of southeastern Wyoming.

